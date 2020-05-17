‘You saved my life’: Video shows hero neighbor saving choking man outside Orlando home

Share

Shares





Copy Link {copyShortcut} to copy Link copied!

Updated: 6:45 PM EDT May 12, 2020

you’re Wait. No, Every water. Oh, over here.

‘You saved my life’: Video shows hero neighbor saving choking man outside Orlando home

Share

Shares





Copy Link {copyShortcut} to copy Link copied!

Updated: 6:45 PM EDT May 12, 2020

A lifesaving rescue was caught on doorbell camera last week in Orlando. Billy Bass, a teacher at Avalon Middle School, was eating a steak when he started choking. He ran to his neighbor’s house and started banging on the door. Karen Aranda answered the door and immediately sprang to action. Seconds later her neighbor of 13 years was breathing again and thanking her. See the doorbell camera footage in the video player above and hear from those involved in the video below.

A lifesaving rescue was caught on doorbell camera last week in Orlando.

Billy Bass, a teacher at Avalon Middle School, was eating a steak when he started choking. He ran to his neighbor’s house and started banging on the door.

Karen Aranda answered the door and immediately sprang to action. Seconds later her neighbor of 13 years was breathing again and thanking her.

See the doorbell camera footage in the video player above and hear from those involved in the video below.

Source