Outdoor fires Outdoor fires

The remnants of an outdoor fire continue to smolder after crews from Geneva County and the Alabama Forestry Commission responded and put out the fire on Wednesday.

JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Recommended for you

Enter for a chance to win a gift card during our Support Local sweepstakes!

promotion

Register today for your chance to win a gift card to put towards supporting a local business either when they open again or for carry-out or delivery.

Enter our Mom & Me look a-like photo contest!

Enter our mother-daughter (or son) look a-like contest for a chance to win your Mom a prize from Courtyard by Marriott of Dothan!

Submit your photo, it could be featured on our 2021 WEDDINGS magazine cover

JUST MARRIED? Share your favorite wedding photo with us for a chance to be featured on the cover of our Weddings magazine!

Dothan Eagle, Dothan AL ©2020 Lee BHM Corp. | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | This website is intended for U.S. residents only.

Source

Lockwood Law

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here