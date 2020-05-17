The Utica Zoo and BB Designs have teamed up to bring a Family Monkey Paint Party to the community on Friday, May 22nd from 6 to 8 p.m. The paint party will take place over Zoom video conference and will feature step by step instruction from Angela Johnson, local artist and owner of BB Designs.

Would be artists will learn to paint a monkey swinging from a tree, but with a great family twist. Angela will help families create numerous canvases that come together to form one larger painting, perfect for families to display in their home.

Despite the paint party being billed as a family affair, individuals, duos, groups, or anyone feeling artistic can join in on the fun! Tickets are $20 per registration and covers the cost of the instruction; supplies must be purchased separately from your favorite art supply retailer, or www.bbdesignsutica.com/art-delivered/. Attendees will receive an invitation to a private Zoom meeting prior to the beginning of the event.

Proceeds from the Family Monkey Paint Party will benefit the animals of the Utica Zoo.

Full details, supply list, and ticket purchase link can be found on Utica Zoo’s Facebook and website at UticaZoo.org/paint