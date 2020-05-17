TAUNTON (CBS) – Dozens of masks and hundreds of dollars in donations were stolen from two friends in Taunton who were working to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Mary Beth Flannery-Veseskis and Jennifer Lafrance have distributed over 2,000 handmade masks to the people of Taunton.

Two friends in Taunton are making coronavirus masks, but many of them were stolen. (Image Credit: Mary Beth Flannery-Veseskis)

On Tuesday morning they began getting calls from customers who went to pick up their masks and found empty bins.

They have a message for the female suspect, who Flannery-Veseskis and Lafrance say was caught on surveillance video stealing at least 75 masks and $300 in donations.

“I want that person — I don’t know what their situation is. Just bring the masks back. We’re square,” said Flannery-Veseskis.

The women were planning to donate the money to a non-profit that helps the homeless.

As they wait to see if their masks and money will be returned, the women say they still trust the public and have resumed distributing the masks on the honor-system.

