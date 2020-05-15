MORE ON THE NEW PARTNERSHIP YOU COULD SEE YOU NEXT TIME YOU GO GROCERY SHOPPING. PATRINA: LIKE MOST RESTAURANTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY, THEY ARE CLOSED. THAT THEY ARE OFFERING A NEW WAY TO GET THEIR FOOD AMIDST THIS CRISIS. >> WE HAVE COMMITTED TO OUR EMPLOYEES AND THE COMMUNITY TO STAY OPEN TO THE BEST OF OUR ABILITY. PATRINA: THIS FAMILY-OWNED RESTAURANT WILL SELL ITS MENU OF SALADS AND PASTAS TO FIVE HOMELAND SPURS RESTORES IN THE METRO. >> IT ALL HAPPENED LIKE A WHIRLWIND LAST WEEKEND. PATRINA: THIS RESTAURANT OWNERS SAYS THE STORE OFFERING THE SAME FOODS IN THEIR RESTAURANTS FROM LASAGNA TO BAKED POTATO WITH CHILI. >> IT IS QUITE EMOTIONAL. PATRINA: HE SAYS HE HAS HAD TO FURLOUGH SOME EMPLOYEES DUE TO THE BY WERE SHUTTING DOWN THEIR DINING OPTIONS BUT HE HAS BEEN ABLE TO KEEP MUCH OF HIS STAFF ON THE PAYROLL. THEY ARE ALSO PACKAGING FOOD WHILE RETAINING STAFF. HE SAYS HE AND HIS EMPLOYEES ARE HOPEFUL THAT THIS 25 YOUR BUSINESS WILL S

Restaurant partners with grocery store to weather coronavirus crisis

Share

Shares





Copy Link {copyShortcut} to copy Link copied!

Updated: 6:52 PM CDT Mar 26, 2020

The coronavirus shutdown has caused restaurants to get creative in getting their food to diners.One Oklahoma City restaurant is going beyond the usual carryout and curbside service by partnering with grocery stores to carry its popular fare.Five Homeland grocery stores in the metro will carry Rococo Restaurant and Bar’s Italian and East Coast-inspired salads and pasta dishes. “We’ve committed to our employees, the community to stay open to the best of our ability,” said Rococo owner and chef Bruce Rinehart. Although Rococo, which has two Oklahoma City locations, has been around for a quarter-century, the last few days have been especially eventful. “This all happened in a whirlwind just last weekend. Within 72 hours we had product, we produced it, packaged it,” Rinehart said.The meals at Homeland will be the same as those served to diners before COVID-19 forced the restaurant to close for sit-down meals.“It’s quite emotional,” Rinehart said. “There’s a lot at stake for me and all of our hospitality family.”Although Rinehart has had to furlough some employees, he said the partnership has allowed him to keep much of his staff on the payroll. “So, all of our staff is still employed, and we’re hoping to bring them back,” he said.

The coronavirus shutdown has caused restaurants to get creative in getting their food to diners.

One Oklahoma City restaurant is going beyond the usual carryout and curbside service by partnering with grocery stores to carry its popular fare.

Five Homeland grocery stores in the metro will carry Rococo Restaurant and Bar’s Italian and East Coast-inspired salads and pasta dishes.

“We’ve committed to our employees, the community to stay open to the best of our ability,” said Rococo owner and chef Bruce Rinehart.

Although Rococo, which has two Oklahoma City locations, has been around for a quarter-century, the last few days have been especially eventful.

“This all happened in a whirlwind just last weekend. Within 72 hours we had product, we produced it, packaged it,” Rinehart said.

The meals at Homeland will be the same as those served to diners before COVID-19 forced the restaurant to close for sit-down meals.

“It’s quite emotional,” Rinehart said. “There’s a lot at stake for me and all of our hospitality family.”

Although Rinehart has had to furlough some employees, he said the partnership has allowed him to keep much of his staff on the payroll.

“So, all of our staff is still employed, and we’re hoping to bring them back,” he said.

Source