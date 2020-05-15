WICHITA FALLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Wichita Falls man who posted threats about killing Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and other government leaders has been charged following an investigation by the FBI’s Dallas Field Office.

Gavin Weslee Blake Perry, 27, was charged via criminal complaint with transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce. He made his initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Hal R. Ray on Thursday.

According to the complaint, a concerned citizen notified the Wichita Falls Police Department that Perry posted threats on a Facebook account named “Gavinwbperry.”

He allegedly posted the following earlier this month:

“If youre a dem or apart of the establishment in the democrats side I view you as a criminal and a terrorist and I advise everyone to Go SOS [shoot on sight] and use live rounds.” “This is not gonna change until we attact NSA the DOJ the FBI and Any other agencies who want to get involved. Shoot to kill. This is a revolution.” “[Pelosi] is apart of a satanic cult and so are the people who work closly with her. Dems of the establishment will be removed at any cost necessary and yes that means by death.”

When confronted by law enforcement at the time of his arrest, Perry admitted that the account belonged to him, and said he wanted to warn Americans to beware of the government, which he stated he believes to be “tyrannical.”

“The defendant threatened the life of an elected official and that will not be tolerated. The FBI and our law enforcement partners work hard every day to protect our citizens from harm,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno.

If convicted, Perry faces up to five years in federal prison.

Source