Mohawk Valley Community College will hold a virtual graduation celebration in place of its traditional in-person commencement ceremony, which could not be held as scheduled due to current government restrictions on large gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The celebration, which will include all students eligible to graduate as of May 1, 2020, will be posted on the College’s homepage and shared on the College’s social media at 4 p.m. Friday, May 29.

The presentation link will be available until June 2021, and all formal remarks will include captioning.

Graduates will be able to record a message with their smartphones, tablets, or laptops, and create a custom slide with their name, photo, and a 10-second clip of a personal message they can record via Snapchat. StageClip created a Snapchat augmented reality lens that puts graduates in a virtual cap and gown in MVCC colors.

Individual achievements also will be recognized, as each student will be announced by name before receiving their recognition in an individual clip that can be shared on social media and kept forever.

The footage from all students will be edited together to create a ceremony procession. The celebration also will include an address from MVCC President Randall J. VanWagoner, Ph.D., and MVCC Board President Camille Kahler, as well as remarks and well wishes from some special guests.

“We know this is disappointing, and we made every effort to find the best way possible to recognize our graduates in an experience that is meaningful, memorable, and sharable,” said MVCC President Randall J. VanWagoner, Ph.D. The College is awarding 750 degrees and certificates to 719 students.

Students do not need to RSVP for graduation, but should visit www.mvcc.edu/graduate for important information. Diplomas will be mailed six to eight weeks following the celebration. Students interested in walking will be invited to do so during the Fall semester at the College’s December Commencement ceremony, if public health guidelines allow such gatherings at that time.