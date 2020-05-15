Share

Updated: 11:14 AM CDT Mar 27, 2020

Iowa woman shares her experience surviving COVID-19

A northern Iowa woman is recovering at home Thursday after being hospitalized and placed on a ventilator due to COVID-19.Beth Hallberg, an auctioneer in Kossuth County, was diagnosed with novel coronavirus last week.Hallberg said she ended up in the hospital after suffering what she thought was a flu that turned into pneumonia. Her flu test was negative, but the COVID-19 test was positive. Hallberg said she was on a ventilator for four of her six days in the hospital so that he could breath“When I got the result, I was already in the hospital on the vent,” she said. “So, I was already pretty terrified, but that day in the emergency room when we found out it was not the flu, the fear took over, and there was a lot of unknown. And I was pretty sick and I just continued to get much sicker over the next few days. It was pretty scary.”Hallberg is recovering at home with her family, who are not infected. She said everyone should take COVID-19 seriously. KCCI thanks Fort Dodge radio station KVFD and Rob Jones for helping Todd Magel interview Hallberg.

