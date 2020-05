What: The JPC Drive-thru Food Giveaway for the Disadvantaged

When: Mon, May 11, and the following week Mon 18, 2020, from 2 pm to 7:30 pm.

What: Walkers JPC Food Giveaway for the Disadvantaged

When: Tue, May 12 & Wed 13, and the following week Tue, May 19 & Wed 20, 2020, from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Where: Johnson Park Center – 1400 West Street (Block), NY 13501

Contact: Rev Ursula Meier, JPC COO (315) 269-8580

Email at revmeier@johnsonparkcenter. org

For More Information about JPC: www.johnsonparkcenter.org