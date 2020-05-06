The Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series will host a Virtual Magic Show with Illusionist Leon Etienne from 3 to 4 p.m. this Saturday live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MVCCCulturalS eries. The show is appropriate for all ages.

Etienne, a 2004 graduate of MVCC who grew up in Utica, is hailed by critics as “America’s Rock Illusionist.” He has performed for audiences across the U.S. and around the world, and in 2013 was a finalist on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” leaving the show’s hosts and judges speechless. Etienne is known for his onstage charisma, a fast-paced, high-energy, rock n’ roll performance style, and no-nonsense approach to magic.

