Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri would like to recognize members of the Utica Fire

Department (UFD) for successfully assisting with the delivery of a baby girl on an

emergency call during the early morning hours of April 23, 2020.

Lieutenant Richard Stemmer, Firefighters Fred Decarlo, Richard Nower, William

Mathias, and Daniel Priore responded to the emergency call on Route 49 under the

Route 12 overpass. After assisting with the delivery of the baby, they transported

the mother and infant to MVHS’s St. Luke’s Campus for further treatment.

The City of Utica expresses its gratitude to the UFD personnel who assisted in the

delivery and extend its best wishes to the baby and family.