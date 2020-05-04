The Oneida County History Center seeks nominations for the 2020 Historical Hall of Fame and Living Legends Awards. This campaign strives to honor outstanding members of our community, past and present, for their service as leaders, pioneers, and advocates, and for their efforts in furthering the region’s industries, culture, and educational opportunities. Inductees are honored at an annual awards banquet held each fall and through a permanent display in the History Center’s gallery.

Past inductees achieved prominence that reflects credit upon our community, made substantial contributions that improved the quality of life in Oneida County, or enhanced the cultural value and social fabric of the region. You can learn more about last year’s 2019 inductees here https://www.oneidacountyhistory.org/news.html .

To submit a nomination, please return your completed nomination form (attached or available on www.oneidacountyhistory.org.) and a brief bio of the individual that describes their accomplishments and contributions to Oneida County and the Mohawk Valley. Nominations must be received in writing by Monday, June 15, 2020 to be considered for this year.

Email: ochs@oneidacountyhistory.org Please use the subject line ‘ HOF/LL, nominees last name)

Mail: Oneida County History Center

Attn: Hall of Fame Committee

1608 Genesee Street

Utica, NY 13502

The Oneida County History Center is a private 501(c) (3) not-for-profit educational institution dedicated to preserving and promoting the history, heritage, and culture of the Greater Mohawk Valley. Please contact the History Center at 315-735-3642 or visit the OCHC website (www.oneidacountyhistory.org) or Facebook.com page for additional information.