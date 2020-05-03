The Hot Seat

This Wednesday from 5-6pm tune in, www.955theheat.com or 95.5 on your FM dial, to hear our guest, former Georgia Congress Woman who served six terms in the US Congress. She was the first African-American woman from Georgia to serve in congress. She and her father were the first father-daughter combination to serve concurrently in the same state legislature.

She served in Congress during 9/11 and saw the implementation of the Patriot Act which has yet to be repealed. We will discuss what type of laws may be implemented that threaten our rights and liberties under the guise of the current crisis.

Here is an interview from 2011 with Cynthia McKinney conducted by Pete Bianco regarding the Department of Defense’s inability to account for the loss of 2.3 TRILLION Dollars!

Below is the CSPAN video of her demanding answers from then Secretary of Defense, Donald Rumsfeld.