The Stanley Theatre Hosting Online Singer/Songwriter/Instrumentalist Contest

Carol\'s Crafts

UTICA, NY (April 28, 2020) – The Stanley Theatre, Friends of The Stanley, Big Blue North Recording Studio, Disruption Network, 92.7FM, The DRIVE, and Ezra’s Energy are pleased to announce the introduction of an online contest where singers, songwriters and instrumental soloists can enter original works to compete for a grand prize of $1,000 and the

opportunity to record a single at Big Blue North Recording Studio.

Contestants may submit videos to TheStanleyTheatre@gmail.com from Thursday, April 30th, to Thursday, May 7th. A panel of judges have been put together to review submissions, including The Stanley Theatre Board President Ralph Eannace, Board Vice President Maria Brindisi, Disruption Network founder Anthony “Zee” Donaldson, 92.7 The DRIVE radio

personality Genesee Joe, Big Blue North producer and engineer Jeff Aderman and local musician and audio engineer, Austin Caro. These judges will determine five finalists, whose videos will be featured on The Stanley Theatre’s Facebook page.

The public will have the opportunity to “like” and “share” the original videos uploaded by The Stanley Theatre from the time they are posted through 11:59 PM on Wednesday, May 13th. The three videos with the most likes and shares will win first, second and third place prizes, respectively. The runner-up will receive $500 and the third-place winner will receive $250.

The winners will be announced via social media as well as through a press release issued on Thursday, May 14th.

Submissions guidelines are as follows:

● Four minute video maximum.

● 18 years of age or older.

● Local to the Greater Utica Area (Herkimer and Oneida Counties).

● No profanity or vulgarity.

● No hate speech or inciteful language.

● All video submissions will become property of The Stanley Theatre.

All of the monetary prizes were graciously donated by Friends of The Stanley, a collection of donors who want to give back to the artists in our community. Big Blue North Recording Studio donated the studio time for the grand prize.