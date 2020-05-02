Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica/Rome) announced that she has created a way to virtually tour the State Capitol so Mohawk Valley students can visit the building from home.

“Following social distancing guidelines has been a huge adjustment for all of us, but especially for our students,” said Buttenschon. “Our kids shouldn’t lose the opportunity to learn about our state’s history and government because they can’t gather in-person. That’s why I’ve created a way to bring the beauty and history of our State Capitol to their homes, ensuring students can visit our state’s legislative center and continue their education safely.”

The virtual tour is one of Assemblywoman Buttenschon’s initiatives to keep students engaged in the legislative process and their education. She is also hosting a Virtual Bill Challenge that encourages students to create an original bill and make amendments to suit the needs of family members who will serve as constituents. Bill submissions will be accepted until May 7. Certificates will be given to students who complete the tour and challenge.

Students and teachers who are interested in taking the virtual tour of the State Capitol can visit Buttenschon’s website at nyassembly.gov/Buttenschon.