A long-time, local, family-owned manufacturing company has significantly shifted its direction to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other supplies to essential workers who are keeping us safe from coronavirus.

Wilcor, International, located at 161 Drive-In Road in Frankfort NY supplies outdoor activity equipment and camping supplies to recreation enthusiasts. Because of many years’ experience collaborating with elected officials, manufacturers, and others involved in the supply chain, Wilcor’s Vice President of Purchasing, Shawn Corrigan, saw a way he could quickly help the shortage of PPE’s.

Corrigan says he was personally struck by the equipment shortage, and the need for a fairer pricing strategy so that the end users—hospitals, nursing homes, medical agencies, and first responders—could get supplies they need without being overcharged.

“It was the realization that it is people who matter the most that made me decide this was an effort we needed to get started with. I saw the need to help residents New York State and the rest of the country to get back on their feet again soon so in turn we can get back to what Wilcor feels is a prime objective–to BE OUTDOORS and ENJOY EVERYDAY. This we can only do if we take the right measures–completely and quickly,” Corrigan said.

Corrigan created a plan to have packs of 3-ply face masks that can be produced quickly and through over 60 certified factories, with each one producing about 2 to 3 million per day. The plan was to direct ship to all US post office hubs these ready-to-deliver packs of masks to end up in all residential mail boxes the day after they arrived at the Postal hub. The plan entailed starting with the hottest spots for COVID across USA, and then continuing through all areas of the county. He says the plan contained three key elements for success—urgency, transparency, and organization.

“While I was somewhat disappointed that some of my suggestions for quicker acquisitions of PPE’s at low prices were not enacted by some state officials, I already had many contacts in businesses and industries, so the focus was getting these safety products to the businesses we’ve talked with and done business with for years. Now, we have a group of businesses, in-state and around the country, who are supplying face shields, gowns, and hand sanitizer and other products. We’ve been able to find the best sources and suppliers possible to get these supplies to the hospitals, nursing homes, and other front line workers who need them,” Corrigan said.

Corrigan stresses that Wilcor has always loved and promoted the outdoor industry, and now, in these challenging times, it is providing services to businesses so their employees can travel as safely as possible while coronavirus remains a serious threat.

“Wilcor, its owners and its staff are proud Americans. Our dedication to help mitigate the harm, and better prepare essential employees to work safely is clearly making a difference in the fight against COVID-19. I hope everyone does their best to stay safe, follow social distancing guidelines, and be a helper to everyone you know and see,” Corrigan says.