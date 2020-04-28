UTICA – Four student teams from SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) are celebrating wins in three different categories as part of the 2020 Regional New York Business Plan competition in the Mohawk Valley, which was held virtually this year. The four SUNY Poly teams make up a majority of the seven regional winners.

The winning student projects from SUNY Poly include: ​

​​Green Stamp (1st Place – Energy and Environment) ​This project proposes a consulting and media supply service to assist companies in finding efficiencies to improve their carbon footprint and reduce operating costs. (Founders: Elizabeth Doxtater, David Abbot, and Brianna Ruiz) ​

​True Repair (2nd Place – Technology and Entertainment) The proposed True Repair app would enable individuals to get verification for a quoted automotive repair to ensure the mechanic’s estimate is reasonable based on the category of repair needed and comparable costs in the region. (Founder: Noah Garrett)

(2nd Place – MedTech and Well Being) ​Pacing Meter (1st Place – MedTech and Well Being) The Pacing Meter is a running sports watch designed to measure heart rate and distance while monitoring the body’s vital signs for any abnormalities that may arise. (Founder: Doug Wilson)

Dr. Robert Edgell, Professor of Technology Management in SUNY Poly’s College of Business Management, who guided three of the winning SUNY Poly student teams, said event organizers, judges, students and advisors worked together to ensure a smooth transition to a virtual presentation. The event was hosted by Utica College.

“Students submitted their PowerPoints with their voiceover narration on top of that and the judges reviewed them and responded with questions to the students,” he said. “If you’re doing it live there’s a Q&A and we didn’t want to omit that, so we did that virtually as well.”

All four teams qualify to continue to the state-level New York Business Plan Competition which will also be held virtually this year. Students have until May 1 to submit videos and pitch decks and winners will be announced May 22.