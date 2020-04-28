As Part Of The Schumer-Negotiated CARES Act, New York Hospitals Will Receive +$1.4B In Second Round of CARES Act Hospital Funding

Senator Says Funds Will Provide Critical Support For NY’s Frontline Hospitals Still Reeling From COVID-19

Schumer: Critical Dollars Will Help Keep the Fight Against COVID-19 Going Strong

After tirelessly fighting for a Marshall-Plan for healthcare during CARES Act negotiations last month, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer today announced that New York will receive $1,457,100,000 in additional hospital and health system funding allocated by Health and Human Services (HHS) to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19). This announcement comes on the heels of Schumer’s announcement last week that New York would be receiving $4.4 billion of a new $10 billion allocation designated for ‘hot spots’.

Schumer explained that the funding is the second round to come out of the $50 billion he negotiated for hospitals nationally, and that there will be more money allocated over the next few days.

“Our hospitals and providers have been New York’s heroes in the fight against COVID-19, and these critical dollars will help keep the fight against the virus going strong,” said Senator Schumer. “New York and its hospitals have been on the frontline of the battle against the virus for over a month now and they are struggling. I will fight with everything I’ve got to get New York’s incredible healthcare workforce all the federal support they need to beat back this pandemic.”

A breakdown of the $1.4 billion funding by Congressional district for Upstate New York hospitals appears below:

16th District $187,701,000 Montefiore Medical Center (district includes Wakefield campus) Montefiore Health System $55,960,000 Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital Montefiore Health System $1,270,000 Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital Montefiore Health System $3,037,000 NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (district includes Lawrence Hospital) NewYork-Presbyterian $119,021,000 Saint Joseph’s Medical Center (district includes Saint Joseph’s Medical Center (Yonkers)) $3,674,000 St. John’s Riverside Hospital (district includes Park Care and Andrus Pavilions) Riverside HealthCare System $4,739,000

17th District $193,342,000 Blythedale Children’s Hospital * Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, Inc. Montefiore Health System $1,749,000 Good Samaritan Hospital WMC Health $6,843,000 Helen Hayes Hospital $1,191,000 Montefiore Nyack Hospital Montefiore Health System $4,639,000 NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital NewYork-Presbyterian $4,243,000 NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (district includes Westchester Division) NewYork-Presbyterian $119,021,000 Northern Westchester Hospital Northwell Health $5,608,000 Phelps Hospital Northwell Health $5,196,000 Saint Joseph’s Medical Center (district includes St. Vincent’s Westchester) $3,674,000 St. John’s Riverside Hospital (district includes Dobbs Ferry Pavilion) Riverside HealthCare System $4,739,000 Westchester Medical Center (district includes Westchester Medical Center) WMC Health $24,670,000 White Plains Hospital Montefiore Health System $11,769,000

18th District $57,279,000 Bon Secours Community Hospital WMC Health $1,470,000 Orange Regional Medical Center Greater HudsonValley Health System $9,910,000 Putnam Hospital Center Nuvance Health $3,069,000 St. Anthony Community Hospital WMC Health $1,337,000 St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital (district includes Cornwall Hospital and Newburgh Division) Montefiore Health System $3,975,000 Vassar Brothers Medical Center Nuvance Health $12,848,000 Westchester Medical Center (district includes MidHudson Regional Hospital of Westchester Medical Center) WMC Health $24,670,000

19th District $23,061,000 A.O. Fox Hospital (district includes A.O. Hospital – Tri-Town Campus) Bassett Healthcare Network $1,436,000 Bassett Medical Center Bassett Healthcare Network $9,365,000 Catskill Regional Medical Center Greater HudsonValley Health System $1,615,000 Catskill Regional Medical Center/Grover M. Hermann Division Greater HudsonValley Health System $173,000 Cobleskill Regional Hospital Bassett Healthcare Network $578,000 Columbia Memorial Hospital $2,812,000 Ellenville Regional Hospital $357,000 HealthAlliance Hospital – Broadway Campus WMC Health $1,958,000 HealthAlliance Hospital – Mary’s Avenue Campus WMC Health $896,000 Margaretville Hospital WMC Health $329,000 Northern Dutchess Hospital Nuvance Health $2,739,000 O’Connor Hospital Bassett Healthcare Network $325,000 UHS Delaware Valley Hospital United Health Services $478,000

20th District $58,397,000 Albany Medical Center Hospital (district includes Albany Medical Center and the South Clinical Campus) $20,345,000 Burdett Birth Center * Ellis Medicine (district includes Ellis Hospital, Bellevue Women’s Care Center, and Ellis Health Center) Ellis Medicine $8,028,000 Samaritan Hospital (ditrict includes Samaritan Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital) St. Peter’s Health Partners $6,345,000 Saratoga Hospital $7,048,000 St. Mary’s Healthcare (district includes Amsterdam Memorial and St. Mary’s Hospital (Amsterdam)) $3,209,000 St. Peter’s Hospital St. Peter’s Health Partners $12,307,000 Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital St. Peter’s Health Partners $1,115,000