As Part Of The Schumer-Negotiated CARES Act, New York Hospitals Will Receive +$1.4B In Second Round of CARES Act Hospital Funding
Senator Says Funds Will Provide Critical Support For NY’s Frontline Hospitals Still Reeling From COVID-19
Schumer: Critical Dollars Will Help Keep the Fight Against COVID-19 Going Strong
After tirelessly fighting for a Marshall-Plan for healthcare during CARES Act negotiations last month, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer today announced that New York will receive $1,457,100,000 in additional hospital and health system funding allocated by Health and Human Services (HHS) to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19). This announcement comes on the heels of Schumer’s announcement last week that New York would be receiving $4.4 billion of a new $10 billion allocation designated for ‘hot spots’.
Schumer explained that the funding is the second round to come out of the $50 billion he negotiated for hospitals nationally, and that there will be more money allocated over the next few days.
“Our hospitals and providers have been New York’s heroes in the fight against COVID-19, and these critical dollars will help keep the fight against the virus going strong,” said Senator Schumer. “New York and its hospitals have been on the frontline of the battle against the virus for over a month now and they are struggling. I will fight with everything I’ve got to get New York’s incredible healthcare workforce all the federal support they need to beat back this pandemic.”
A breakdown of the $1.4 billion funding by Congressional district for Upstate New York hospitals appears below:
|
16th District
|
|
$187,701,000
|
Montefiore Medical Center (district includes Wakefield campus)
|
Montefiore Health System
|
$55,960,000
|
Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital
|
Montefiore Health System
|
$1,270,000
|
Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
|
Montefiore Health System
|
$3,037,000
|
NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (district includes Lawrence Hospital)
|
NewYork-Presbyterian
|
$119,021,000
|
Saint Joseph’s Medical Center (district includes Saint Joseph’s Medical Center (Yonkers))
|
|
$3,674,000
|
St. John’s Riverside Hospital (district includes Park Care and Andrus Pavilions)
|
Riverside HealthCare System
|
$4,739,000
|
17th District
|
|
$193,342,000
|
Blythedale Children’s Hospital
|
|
*
|
Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, Inc.
|
Montefiore Health System
|
$1,749,000
|
Good Samaritan Hospital
|
WMC Health
|
$6,843,000
|
Helen Hayes Hospital
|
|
$1,191,000
|
Montefiore Nyack Hospital
|
Montefiore Health System
|
$4,639,000
|
NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
|
NewYork-Presbyterian
|
$4,243,000
|
NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (district includes Westchester Division)
|
NewYork-Presbyterian
|
$119,021,000
|
Northern Westchester Hospital
|
Northwell Health
|
$5,608,000
|
Phelps Hospital
|
Northwell Health
|
$5,196,000
|
Saint Joseph’s Medical Center (district includes St. Vincent’s Westchester)
|
|
$3,674,000
|
St. John’s Riverside Hospital (district includes Dobbs Ferry Pavilion)
|
Riverside HealthCare System
|
$4,739,000
|
Westchester Medical Center (district includes Westchester Medical Center)
|
WMC Health
|
$24,670,000
|
White Plains Hospital
|
Montefiore Health System
|
$11,769,000
|
18th District
|
|
$57,279,000
|
Bon Secours Community Hospital
|
WMC Health
|
$1,470,000
|
Orange Regional Medical Center
|
Greater HudsonValley Health System
|
$9,910,000
|
Putnam Hospital Center
|
Nuvance Health
|
$3,069,000
|
St. Anthony Community Hospital
|
WMC Health
|
$1,337,000
|
St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital (district includes Cornwall Hospital and Newburgh Division)
|
Montefiore Health System
|
$3,975,000
|
Vassar Brothers Medical Center
|
Nuvance Health
|
$12,848,000
|
Westchester Medical Center (district includes MidHudson Regional Hospital of Westchester Medical Center)
|
WMC Health
|
$24,670,000
|
19th District
|
|
$23,061,000
|
A.O. Fox Hospital (district includes A.O. Hospital – Tri-Town Campus)
|
Bassett Healthcare Network
|
$1,436,000
|
Bassett Medical Center
|
Bassett Healthcare Network
|
$9,365,000
|
Catskill Regional Medical Center
|
Greater HudsonValley Health System
|
$1,615,000
|
Catskill Regional Medical Center/Grover M. Hermann
Division
|
Greater HudsonValley Health System
|
$173,000
|
Cobleskill Regional Hospital
|
Bassett Healthcare Network
|
$578,000
|
Columbia Memorial Hospital
|
|
$2,812,000
|
Ellenville Regional Hospital
|
|
$357,000
|
HealthAlliance Hospital – Broadway Campus
|
WMC Health
|
$1,958,000
|
HealthAlliance Hospital – Mary’s Avenue Campus
|
WMC Health
|
$896,000
|
Margaretville Hospital
|
WMC Health
|
$329,000
|
Northern Dutchess Hospital
|
Nuvance Health
|
$2,739,000
|
O’Connor Hospital
|
Bassett Healthcare Network
|
$325,000
|
UHS Delaware Valley Hospital
|
United Health Services
|
$478,000
|
20th District
|
|
$58,397,000
|
Albany Medical Center Hospital (district includes Albany Medical Center and the South Clinical Campus)
|
|
$20,345,000
|
Burdett Birth Center
|
|
*
|
Ellis Medicine (district includes Ellis Hospital, Bellevue Women’s Care Center, and Ellis Health Center)
|
Ellis Medicine
|
$8,028,000
|
Samaritan Hospital (ditrict includes Samaritan Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital)
|
St. Peter’s Health Partners
|
$6,345,000
|
Saratoga Hospital
|
|
$7,048,000
|
St. Mary’s Healthcare (district includes Amsterdam Memorial and St. Mary’s Hospital (Amsterdam))
|
|
$3,209,000
|
St. Peter’s Hospital
|
St. Peter’s Health Partners
|
$12,307,000
|
Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital
|
St. Peter’s Health Partners
|
$1,115,000
|
21st District
|
|
$33,227,000
|
Adirondack Medical Center (district includes Lake Placid and Saranac Divisions)
|
Adirondack Health
|
$2,073,000
|
Canton-Potsdam Hospital
|
St. Lawrence Health System
|
$3,617,000
|
Carthage Area Hospital
|
|
$1,002,000
|
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center
|
|
$1,822,000
|
Clifton-Fine Hospital
|
|
$112,000
|
Glens Falls Hospital
|
|
$6,055,000
|
Gouverneur Hospital
|
St. Lawrence Health System
|
$404,000
|
Lewis County General Hospital
|
|
$1,537,000
|
Massena Hospital
|
St. Lawrence Health System
|
$894,000
|
Nathan Littauer Hospital
|
|
$2,048,000
|
River Hospital
|
|
$380,000
|
Samaritan Medical Center
|
Samaritan Health System
|
$4,537,000
|
The University of Vermont Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center
|
The University of Vermont Health Network
|
$1,641,000
|
The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain
Valley Physicians Hospital
|
The University of Vermont Health Network
|
$6,448,000
|
The University of Vermont Health Network –
Elizabethtown Community Hospital (district includes Elizabethtown and Moses-Ludington)
|
The University of Vermont Health Network