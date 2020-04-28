As Part Of The Schumer-Negotiated CARES Act, New York Hospitals Will Receive +$1.4B In Second Round of CARES Act Hospital Funding

Senator Says Funds Will Provide Critical Support For NY’s Frontline Hospitals Still Reeling From COVID-19

Schumer: Critical Dollars Will Help Keep the Fight Against COVID-19 Going Strong

 

After tirelessly fighting for a Marshall-Plan for healthcare during CARES Act negotiations last month, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer today announced that New York will receive $1,457,100,000 in additional hospital and health system funding allocated by Health and Human Services (HHS) to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19). This announcement comes on the heels of Schumer’s announcement last week that New York would be receiving $4.4 billion of a new $10 billion allocation designated for ‘hot spots’.

Schumer explained that the funding is the second round to come out of the $50 billion he negotiated for hospitals nationally, and that there will be more money allocated over the next few days.

“Our hospitals and providers have been New York’s heroes in the fight against COVID-19, and these critical dollars will help keep the fight against the virus going strong,” said Senator Schumer. “New York and its hospitals have been on the frontline of the battle against the virus for over a month now and they are struggling. I will fight with everything I’ve got to get New York’s incredible healthcare workforce all the federal support they need to beat back this pandemic.”

A breakdown of the $1.4 billion funding by Congressional district for Upstate New York hospitals appears below:

16th District

 

$187,701,000

Montefiore Medical Center (district includes Wakefield campus)

Montefiore Health System

$55,960,000

Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital

Montefiore Health System

$1,270,000

Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital

Montefiore Health System

$3,037,000

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (district includes Lawrence Hospital)

NewYork-Presbyterian

$119,021,000

Saint Joseph’s Medical Center (district includes Saint Joseph’s Medical Center (Yonkers))

 

$3,674,000

St. John’s Riverside Hospital (district includes Park Care and Andrus Pavilions)

Riverside HealthCare System

$4,739,000

 

17th District

 

$193,342,000

Blythedale Children’s Hospital

 

*

Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, Inc.

Montefiore Health System

$1,749,000

Good Samaritan Hospital

WMC Health

$6,843,000

Helen Hayes Hospital

 

$1,191,000

Montefiore Nyack Hospital

Montefiore Health System

$4,639,000

NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital

NewYork-Presbyterian

$4,243,000

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (district includes Westchester Division)

NewYork-Presbyterian

$119,021,000

Northern Westchester Hospital

Northwell Health

$5,608,000

Phelps Hospital

Northwell Health

$5,196,000

Saint Joseph’s Medical Center (district includes St. Vincent’s Westchester)

 

$3,674,000

St. John’s Riverside Hospital (district includes Dobbs Ferry Pavilion)

Riverside HealthCare System

$4,739,000

Westchester Medical Center (district includes Westchester Medical Center)

WMC Health

$24,670,000

White Plains Hospital

Montefiore Health System

$11,769,000

 

18th District

 

$57,279,000

Bon Secours Community Hospital

WMC Health

$1,470,000

Orange Regional Medical Center

Greater HudsonValley Health System

$9,910,000

Putnam Hospital Center

 

Nuvance Health

$3,069,000

St. Anthony Community Hospital

 

WMC Health

$1,337,000

St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital (district includes Cornwall Hospital and Newburgh Division)

 

Montefiore Health System

$3,975,000

Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Nuvance Health

$12,848,000

Westchester Medical Center (district includes MidHudson Regional Hospital of Westchester Medical Center)

WMC Health

$24,670,000

 

19th District

 

$23,061,000

A.O. Fox Hospital (district includes A.O. Hospital – Tri-Town Campus)

Bassett Healthcare Network

$1,436,000

Bassett Medical Center

Bassett Healthcare Network

$9,365,000

Catskill Regional Medical Center

Greater HudsonValley Health System

$1,615,000

Catskill Regional Medical Center/Grover M. Hermann

Division

Greater HudsonValley Health System

$173,000

Cobleskill Regional Hospital

Bassett Healthcare Network

$578,000

Columbia Memorial Hospital

 

$2,812,000

Ellenville Regional Hospital

 

$357,000

HealthAlliance Hospital – Broadway Campus

WMC Health

$1,958,000

HealthAlliance Hospital – Mary’s Avenue Campus

WMC Health

$896,000

Margaretville Hospital

WMC Health

$329,000

Northern Dutchess Hospital

Nuvance Health

$2,739,000

O’Connor Hospital

Bassett Healthcare Network

$325,000

UHS Delaware Valley Hospital

United Health Services

$478,000

 

20th District

 

$58,397,000

Albany Medical Center Hospital (district includes Albany Medical Center and the South Clinical Campus)

 

$20,345,000

Burdett Birth Center

 

*

Ellis Medicine (district includes Ellis Hospital, Bellevue Women’s Care Center, and Ellis Health Center)

Ellis Medicine

$8,028,000

Samaritan Hospital (ditrict includes Samaritan Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital)

St. Peter’s Health Partners

$6,345,000

Saratoga Hospital

 

$7,048,000

St. Mary’s Healthcare (district includes Amsterdam Memorial and St. Mary’s Hospital (Amsterdam))

 

$3,209,000

St. Peter’s Hospital

St. Peter’s Health Partners

$12,307,000

Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital

St. Peter’s Health Partners

$1,115,000

 

21st District

 

$33,227,000

Adirondack Medical Center (district includes Lake Placid and Saranac Divisions)

Adirondack Health

$2,073,000

Canton-Potsdam Hospital

St. Lawrence Health System

$3,617,000

Carthage Area Hospital

 

$1,002,000

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center

 

$1,822,000

Clifton-Fine Hospital

 

$112,000

Glens Falls Hospital

 

$6,055,000

Gouverneur Hospital

St. Lawrence Health System

$404,000

Lewis County General Hospital

 

$1,537,000

Massena Hospital

St. Lawrence Health System

$894,000

Nathan Littauer Hospital

 

$2,048,000

River Hospital

 

$380,000

Samaritan Medical Center

Samaritan Health System

$4,537,000

The University of Vermont Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center

The University of Vermont Health Network

$1,641,000

The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain

Valley Physicians Hospital

The University of Vermont Health Network

$6,448,000

The University of Vermont Health Network –

Elizabethtown Community Hospital (district includes Elizabethtown and Moses-Ludington)

The University of Vermont Health Network

