Congressman Anthony Brindisi announced a $1.7 million Department of Health and Human Services grant for Upstate Cerebral Palsy (UCP). The grant, administered by HHS’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, is a mental health and substance abuse service grant designed to help agencies improve behavioral and mental health of communities.

“Upstate Cerebral Palsy is an incredible asset to our community and I am proud to stand with them and work to increase access to care for our community,” Brindisi said. “These critical funds will allow the dedicated workers at Upstate Cerebral Palsy to expand their services and improve the lives of many more in our communities. I will always fight to bring crucial investment in mental health care services across Upstate.”

The grant will be used by UCP to provide services and treatment for those with mental and substance abuse disorders through their Community Health and Behavioral Services clinic. UCP works in conjunction with community based organizations to deliver services to those in need.

Geno DeCondo, Executive Director of Upstate Cerebral Palsy, stated, “Our agency is committed to improving the quality of care for residents of Mohawk Valley so that each individual can achieve their fullest potential. We are appreciative of the opportunity that the CCBHC award afford us – We believe this integrated service delivery model, in collaboration with local partners, will lead to better outcomes for people in our community, including those individuals facing some of the most complex health and behavior health challenges.”