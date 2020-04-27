Congressman Announces Crucial Relief Funds For Struggling Hospitals & Vows To Fight For More

Brindisi: These Funds Are A Good Start But Our Medical Institutions Need More To Keep Their Doors Open

Congressman Anthony Brindisi announced more than $36 million for medical institutions in the 22nd district. Brindisi secured these funds through the bipartisan CARES Act. This is the second round of funding for the facilities and Brindisi vowed to fight for more dollars moving forward.

“These funds are a good start but our medical institutions need more to keep their doors open,” Brindisi said. “We are all working hard to fight back against COVID-19 and our area hospitals are on the frontlines of this battle. We need to honor them not just with our words but with our actions. I will continue to fight for more money so they can keep their doors open, provide critical equipment for staff and patients, and pay the brave men and women on the frontlines.”

Brindisi, a staunch advocate for rural hospitals, worked with Democrats and Republicans to include funds for medical institutions in areas hit hard by the coronavirus like Upstate New York. Brindisi and Congressman John Katko (NY-24) worked together in a bipartisan way to urge the Department of Health and Human Services to swiftly release other aid for Upstate hospitals.

These funds come in addition to millions in coronavirus aid dollar Brindisi secured, including additional funds for area hospitals. Earlier this month, Brindisi announced millions in aid for public transportation and higher education.

Last week, Brindisi worked to secure additional funding for regional small businesses, hospitals, and frontline workers. In the fight for future aid, Brindisi is leading the charge for additional funding for rural medical centers, state and local governments, and frontline workers.

A full breakdown of the funds is below: