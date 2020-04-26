Utica, NY. Thanks to the Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Respond Fund created by United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica Area and The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties as a single community-wide fund, Johnson Park Center (JPC) received a grant award to provide food to the community during these challenging times with the coronavirus pandemic. With the generous support from the Food Bank of Central New York (FBCNY), we will be holding the next Drive-Thru Food Giveaway for disadvantaged individuals and families around JPC sites on Monday, April 27, 2020, from 2 pm to 7:30 pm.

Starting on the corner of Arthur and West streets, cars will line up at food stations where JPC volunteers, wearing protective gear including face masks, I will hand out food items per household.

JPC will place the number of households represented in each car on its windshield. Over 32,000 lbs. of Food will be available to be given out that day to the community. Food items include fresh fruit-apples and produce-cabbage, canned items, coffee creamer, eggs, chicken, fish, and other meat products, and cheese per household.

During this challenging time of the pandemic, by fighting hunger and food insecurity, the JPC drive-thru food giveaway provides a stepping stone to self-sufficiency.

Walkers will be served the following two days, Tuesday & Wednesday (Apr 28 and Apr 29), between the hours of 3 pm to 6 pm at the 1404 West Street Food Pantry location. The Food Pantry regular operation hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 3 to 6 pm.

Thank you to the Herkimer & Oneida Counties & United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica Area Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Grant Award for Drive-thru Food Giveaway:

