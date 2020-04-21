By Natalie Williams
Straight Up Snooped
I Straight Up Snooped on the City of Utica –
The mayor, the commissioner, my councilwoman too.
Of course, what I found was a trail of corruption.
Confronted; I just might have to sue…
Yet, they persist – in lying to our faces;
running behind statutes, and contrary claims.
These are all but clues to me;
of their ‘pay to play’, public be damned,
greedy, predatory games.
If we can’t trust those who we elect –
Caught with pants down –
It’s Time to Reject.
‘Throw the Bums Out’.
Perp dance them on TV.
The People have Spoken;
Set our City Free!
My Resolution:
Don’t Procrastinate
My resolution: Don’t procrastinate. I’ll start tomorrow. Is that too late?
I need to first make lists ‘to do’; then gather money, materials too.
And find the workers to do the task.
But, before that, first of course, I must ask.
I’ll ask for money, I’ll ask for time,
to people who can not spare a dime.
Then put off creditors and pay some bills; and then, labor through the day
Until – in true exhaustion, I collapse.
Another day has gone, at last. I will awaken like anew,
to read the list, check off a few.
I can’t put off what’s down the line; for life is short and time unkind
I’ll seize the day, God willing, the next. Procrastination is lain to rest.
Pi – A Poem
The letter pi
Three point one four,
one five nine….
A mighty letter,
a circle and a line
It gives the ratio,
which brings forth life
Max surface to volume;
Circumference too…
Around div across;
there’s so much it can do.
So, let us celebrate
what all eggs and planets know
Happy Pi Day to you;
see circles wherever you go.