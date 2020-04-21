By Natalie Williams

I Straight Up Snooped on the City of Utica –

The mayor, the commissioner, my councilwoman too.

Of course, what I found was a trail of corruption.

Confronted; I just might have to sue…

Yet, they persist – in lying to our faces;

running behind statutes, and contrary claims.

These are all but clues to me;

of their ‘pay to play’, public be damned,

greedy, predatory games.

If we can’t trust those who we elect –

Caught with pants down –

It’s Time to Reject.

‘Throw the Bums Out’.

Perp dance them on TV.

The People have Spoken;

Set our City Free!

My Resolution:

Don’t Procrastinate

My resolution: Don’t procrastinate. I’ll start tomorrow. Is that too late?

I need to first make lists ‘to do’; then gather money, materials too.

And find the workers to do the task.

But, before that, first of course, I must ask.

I’ll ask for money, I’ll ask for time,

to people who can not spare a dime.

Then put off creditors and pay some bills; and then, labor through the day

Until – in true exhaustion, I collapse.

Another day has gone, at last. I will awaken like anew,

to read the list, check off a few.

I can’t put off what’s down the line; for life is short and time unkind

I’ll seize the day, God willing, the next. Procrastination is lain to rest.

Pi – A Poem

The letter pi

Three point one four,

one five nine….

A mighty letter,

a circle and a line

It gives the ratio,

which brings forth life

Max surface to volume;

Circumference too…

Around div across;

there’s so much it can do.

So, let us celebrate

what all eggs and planets know

Happy Pi Day to you;

see circles wherever you go.