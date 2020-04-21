By Sparkle Anthony

Carol\'s Crafts

While feeling saddened through to my core due to this pandemic, I decided to take my daughter 11, niece 10 and nephew 5 along with me to the Linwood Place Community Garden. I’m glad that I did, they had a really good time and so did I.

I am a new board member of For The Good, Inc. which established the Gardens in 2008. I’d always wanted to be involved in a community garden so this Spring’s earlier than usual warm weather was perfect for us all to get out of the house, be together and still social distance.

Introducing the children to gardening had so many positive rewards. They truly enjoyed themselves discovering and counting all the snails, pulling out weeds, transplanting garlic and planting spinach. We all learned about companion planting in the beds. Some plants like to be next to others and actually help each other to thrive.

I’m so glad there’s no such thing as social distancing when it comes to our planet and nature. We can all be close to nature as long as we are not close to each other.

Being in the garden on a beautiful Spring day reminds me to plant the seed then respect the growing process. It’s the Cycle of Life. As the Bible says, “Unless a kernel of wheat falls to the ground and dies, it remains only a single seed. But if it dies, it produces many seeds.” We plant the seed which has fallen to bring life anew in the garden.

I’m grateful to For the Good & the City of Utica for providing such a resource to families within the community. I’m blessed to live within walking distance to the garden. To be a part of this initiative is vital, purposeful, & fulfilling. I am looking forward to the outcome of our efforts and my daughter, niece and nephew are still speaking about the garden and want to keep coming back more often.

During this difficult time of isolation and social distancing finding ways to expand my children’s education and sense of adventure and normalcy is important to me. Looking forward to the fresh, organic produce to come is a precious gift during this time of uncertainty and isolation.