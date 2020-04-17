mlk

Congressman Secures Money Through Bipartisan CARES Act

Congressman Anthony Brindisi announced more than $42 million for district higher education institutions. The funds come as part of the bipartisan CARES Act, which Brindisi supported.

“Our area is home to some of the best colleges and universities in the country,” Brindisi said. “I’ve heard from students, educators, and administrators that COVID-19 has put a large burden on our higher education system. We rely on these schools to produce the next generation of leaders and I worked hard to make sure these dollars could help keep their doors open. We will get through this and, now more than ever, our education system is so important to building a better future.”

The funds, administered by the Department of Education, come from the Higher Education Emergency Relief fund. These funds can be used to bridge the gap for institutions of higher learning as students and teachers stay-home to save lives. A full breakdown of which schools received funds is below:

School Total Allocation Binghamton University $13,607,332 Cazenovia College $1,008,776 Colgate University $1,636,002 Hamilton College $1,189,507 Herkimer County Boces Practical Nursing Program $117,344 Herkimer County Community College – SUNY Office Of Community Colleges $1,522,074 Mohawk Valley Community College – SUNY Office Of Community Colleges $4,368,811 State University Of New York Polytechnic Institute $2,129,510 SUNY Broome Community College $4,364,871 SUNY College At Cortland $6,245,138 SUNY College Of Agriculture & Technology At Morrisville $3,527,241 Utica College $2,388,832