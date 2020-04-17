mlk

Congressman Secures Money Through Bipartisan CARES Act

Carol\'s Crafts

 

Congressman Anthony Brindisi announced more than $42 million for district higher education institutions. The funds come as part of the bipartisan CARES Act, which Brindisi supported.

“Our area is home to some of the best colleges and universities in the country,” Brindisi said. “I’ve heard from students, educators, and administrators that COVID-19 has put a large burden on our higher education system. We rely on these schools to produce the next generation of leaders and I worked hard to make sure these dollars could help keep their doors open. We will get through this and, now more than ever, our education system is so important to building a better future.”

The funds, administered by the Department of Education, come from the Higher Education Emergency Relief fund. These funds can be used to bridge the gap for institutions of higher learning as students and teachers stay-home to save lives. A full breakdown of which schools received funds is below:

School Total Allocation
Binghamton University $13,607,332
Cazenovia College $1,008,776
Colgate University $1,636,002
Hamilton College $1,189,507
Herkimer County  Boces Practical Nursing Program $117,344
Herkimer County Community College – SUNY Office Of Community Colleges $1,522,074
Mohawk Valley Community College – SUNY Office Of Community Colleges $4,368,811
State University Of New York Polytechnic Institute $2,129,510
SUNY Broome Community College $4,364,871
SUNY College At Cortland $6,245,138
SUNY College Of Agriculture & Technology At Morrisville $3,527,241
Utica College $2,388,832

 

 

Lockwood Law

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here