mlk

Mohawk Valley Community College is launching a new Adult Degree Program (ADP) for its Criminal Justice: Law Enforcement AAS degree program, designed to allow experienced police officers in New York State the opportunity to complete their degree fully online in as little as one year beginning in Fall 2020.

Carol\'s Crafts

This program provides a unique opportunity for police officers to satisfy degree requirements in as little as one year by granting them up to 32 college credits for their police training/education. Each course in the program runs for eight weeks, and courses are generally taken one or two at a time, though course sequencing can be adapted if requested.

All applicants should have documentation of completion of a New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services-approved Basic Police Training Program or Pre-employment Police Training Program and will have an interview with the Director of Law Enforcement Programs. Applicants that completed non-credited police academy programs will have to show completion of 4,000 hours of law enforcement experience required and certified by the police agency.

For more information or questions on program admission, contact Admissions Specialist Kalynn Riedman at 315-792-5353 or kriedman@mvcc.edu.

Mohawk Valley Community College, established in 1946, is New York State’s first community college with a mission to provide accessible, high-quality educational opportunities for everyone. As the community’s college, MVCC is committed to student success through partnerships, transfer and career pathways, and personal enrichment. With campuses in Utica and Rome, MVCC is the region’s primary provider of college education, offering 90 degree and certificate options for its enrollment of 6,000 full- and part-time students. MVCC also serves an additional 6,000 people through its corporate and community education programs, and its campuses welcome more than 50,000 people annually for community events.