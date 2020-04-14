mlk

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon has released a Resource Directory for Farmers affected by COVID-19.

The Resource Directory for Farmers is broken into efficient categories designed to aid those in the agricultural community seeking guidance and relief. This guide features links to the local USDA, Federal Cares Act, New York Farm Bureau, and Cornell Small Farms Program. The Resource Directory also features information on available grants programs, as well as Financial Planning sites.

The Resource Directory for Farmers has been posted on Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon’s Facebook page. The material is also available for constituents upon request.

“This information is designed to assist our local farmers through this challenging time,” Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon stated.

The Resource Directory is attached for your review.