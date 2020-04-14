mlk

Western Town Library will host its Take Out Only annual fish fry dinner on Friday, April 17th, 4:30 –7:30 p.m. at the Westernville American Legion, 9379 State Route 46, Westernville. Call (315) 827-9901 to order and pickup at the Legion.

Prices start at $11.00 and the legion is handicap accessible. The menu includes fried fish, baked fish, clam strip, scallops, shrimp, fisherman’s platter, or chicken tenders. All dinners include French Fries or. Baked Potato; choice of two sides Cole Slaw, Macaroni Salad, Baked Beans; a Dinner Roll and dessert – also an appetize of clam chowder. All proceeds will benefit the Western Town Library.

The library sponsors many programs throughout the year. The signature events include Sled Dog Day in mid-February during the school break, parties for children at Halloween, and Christmas with crafts, games, stories and special visitors.