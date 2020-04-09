mlk

The Rome Rescue Mission will continue to deliver meals to the community during the outbreak of Coronavirus. A total of over 6000 meals have been served throughout the Rome community. They will continue to provide the community with breakfast, lunch, and dinner at 413 East Dominick Street. All meals will be served To Go. The following is an updated location schedule where those in need can receive to go meals, Monday through

Friday, from the Mobile Mission if they are unable to make it to the East Dominick Location:

Carol\'s Crafts

South Rome Senior Center – 12:00 – 12:20 PM.

400 Block Ann Street – 12:30 – 12:50 PM.

Freedom Plaza – 12:55 – 1:15 PM.

Valentine Apartments – 1:20 – 1:40 PM.

Liberty Gardens – 1:50 – 2:10 PM.

Georgian Arms Apartments – 2: 20 – 2:40 PM

Rome Mall Apartments – 2:45 – 3:05 PM

Rome Towers – 3:10 – 3:30 PM

Shady Glen Mobile Home Park – 3:40 – 4:00 PM

Park Drive – 4:10 – 4:30 PM.

Colonial I apartments – Bulk Delivery

Colonial II Apartments – Bulk Delivery

Pine Haven Mobile Home Park- Bulk Delivery

The Rome Rescue Mission will also be serving Easter Dinner on Sunday, April 12, following the same schedule as above. Easter dinner to go meals can also be picked up at the Rome Rescue Mission at 12 PM. and 3 PM. on Easter Sunday. Please call the mission at 315-337-2516 or message us on Facebook with any questions.

Please make sure to check Rome Rescue Mission Facebook and website for an updated list of locations and times.