mlk

Carol\'s Crafts

The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties and the United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica Area (VGU) continue to review and approve grants several times a week to award funds to nonprofit organizations providing key services to the community during the pandemic. Through the jointly created Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Response Fund, more than $382,000 has been granted to 18 agencies since the fund was established on March 20. As nonprofit organizations continue to evaluate ongoing community needs and apply for funding, a review committee is working to approve grants as quickly as possible.

“There are so many individuals and organizations working to help our community through this pandemic,” said Erin Gutierrez Matt, CEO of United Way VGU. “When we look at the list of jobs that are on the front lines and necessary to keep our community safe, our nonprofits providing direct services are among them. They are seeing increased emerging needs and adjusting to meet them, and this fund is helping to make that happen.”

The latest round of grants totaled $184,000 to support a variety of needs including TeleHealth services, food for residents, supplies and equipment, and more for the following organizations:

Abraham House

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County

Feed Our Vets

Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency

Nascentia Health

Rome Alliance for Education

The Country Pantry

The Kelberman Center

YWCA

Previous grants were awarded to the following organizations:

Catholic Charities of Oneida & Madison Counties

Hospice & Palliative Care

ICAN

Johnson Park Center

Little Falls Hospital

Mohawk Valley Health System

Rome Memorial Hospital

St. Margaret’s Corporation (Emmaus House)

The Center

As the number of grant requests continues to rise, the need for support from the community remains an essential component to helping nonprofits affected by this crisis. Generous donations from residents in both counties and major contributions from local funders have grown the total raised to over $465,000, with more than half of that already awarded out into the community.

“The outpouring of support that we’ve received from the community is what’s making all of this possible,” said Alicia Dicks, Community Foundation president/CEO. “Everything we are doing leads back to helping our partners come out of this stronger, but we have to remember that we are just at the beginning and the needs will continue to evolve and grow.”

To make a contribution, please visit www.mvcovidfund.com.