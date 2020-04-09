mlk

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James issued the following statement in response to data released today that shows that the majority of fatalities from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in New York City have been people of color:

“The COVID-19 data released today reveals that the virus has had a disproportionate impact on communities of color. To say it is disturbing would be an understatement. Public health crises like this both reveal and exacerbate the depths of inequality in our society. I thank Governor Cuomo for his efforts to address these devastating disparities, but we must all continue to do more. We must expand treatment, rapid testing, and tracking with a sharp eye toward marginalized communities. We must also continue to increase hospital capacity, resources for safety net hospitals, and expand language access to ensure those communities hit hardest have the information they desperately need. Lastly, more is needed to protect our essential workers, many of whom are people of color. That means providing and requiring protective equipment for public transportation workers; grocery store, delivery, and warehouse workers; home health aides, nursing home workers, and others. It is imperative that we also think long term about tackling inequality head on and ensuring that universal healthcare access is a right, not a privilege. This is call to action. Let’s heed it.”

The preliminary data released today shows that of the fatalities in New York City, 34 percent of the people were Hispanic and 28 percent were black. Hispanics make up 29 percent of the city’s total population and black people make up 22 percent. By comparison, white people make up 32 percent of the population and account for 27 percent of the fatalities.